8-year-old dies on Valentine’s Day after drive-by shooting in Louisiana

IBERIA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - An 8-year-old child has died following a drive-by shooting in Iberia Parish on Tuesday, deputies say.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jonas Hawk, 26, of Jeanerette, shot at a group of people outside of a home shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The child, identified by deputies as Jamal Robinson, was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound in critical condition. Officials say he died on Friday.

Investigators say there was a dispute between Hawk and the victim's uncle.

At the time Hawk fired into the crowd, deputies say there were 15 people in the group, including the victim’s uncle.

Hawk’s charges have been upgraded. He now faces 14 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

