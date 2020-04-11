802Quits launches campaign aimed at parents

This week, 802Quits launched a new campaign to get young people to stop vaping by targeting their parents.

On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health began using targeted ads on social media.

Their target group is adults 35-54 years of age who are parents of teenagers.

In the past, they've seen the best results in teen quitting when an adult introduces them to the resource.

Rhonda Williams, Chief of Chronic Disease Prevention, says while families are at home, it's a great time to start the conversation.

"Hopefully have it so as you can reduce and quit vaping, acknowledging that it is an introduction and likely addiction to nicotine and that is terribly difficult to quit on your own," Williams said.

The ads have links to the 802Quits website and explain how to sign your kids up for help.

The campaign runs through April 30.