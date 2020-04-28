83-year-old Route 113 bridge added to historic register

A bridge with expansive views of the Connecticut River that connects New Hampshire and Vermont will be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Valley News reports an application for the Route 113 bridge was submitted by the Lyme Heritage Commission and architect Frank Barrett, and approved in late March.

The two-span Parker truss bridge was built in 1937 after massive floods took out its predecessor.

Today, the bridge connects Lyme, New Hampshire, and East Thetford, Vermont.

The approval of the application ensures that the historic integrity of the bridge will be preserved when the New Hampshire Department of Transportation is scheduled to start repairs to bridges in 2021.

4/27/2020 7:41:00 PM (GMT -4:00)