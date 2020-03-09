85 acres with climbing opportunities added to White Mountain National Forest

Eighty-five acres with opportunities for climbing have been added to the White Mountain National Forest.

An effort led by the Rumney Climbers Association raised more than $100,000 for the land and to develop a trail system and parking lot. The property made up of steep ledges and other habitats has a connector link trail installed by the association. The U.S. Forest Service said the conservation effort opened more than 40 new climbing routes.

The deed was recorded on Feb. 21.

