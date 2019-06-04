9 Vermont communities get grants for housing, infrastructure

More than $2.5 million in grants is going to nine Vermont communities to support housing, infrastructure and community development projects.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott and local, state and federal partners announced the community development grants on Monday.

They include $400,000 to develop 24 units of mix-income housing in Vergennes and another $400,000 for a multi-use seasonal overflow homeless shelter, day shelter/drop-in center and administrative office space in Brattleboro. A $75,000 grant will be used to improve accessibility at the Kellogg Hubbard library in Montpelier, including replacing an elevator. And a $30,000 grant will go toward a study and financing plan to renovate the historic Bridgewater Village School into a community center that will include a licensed childcare center.

The grants are funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

