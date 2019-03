A nearly 9-hour standoff in New Hampshire shut down part of the town.

It happened in Sunapee Saturday morning around 3.

Police say Joshua Stiller was drunk and shot a gun in the barn. Sunapee and New York State Police surrounded the barn, but say the 25-year-old would not come out.

Eventually, a Swat team used gas to force Stiller out.

He faces a felony charge of reckless conduct.