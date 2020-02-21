9 injured in NH crash involving 2 fire trucks, pickup truck

A crash involving two fire trucks and a pickup truck has sent multiple people to the hospital.

WMUR-TV reports that the crash happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of Bridge and Maple streets in Manchester.

Officials said nine people were taken to the hospital.

A traffic light pole was knocked over, and the crash led to the closure of several streets around the crash.

