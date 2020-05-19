9-year-old spreading joy with donut delivery service

A local 9-year-old is spreading joy with the rest of her Waterbury Center neighborhood by delivering donuts.

"Donuts kind of make other people feel comfortable and happy," said Maclyn Buckingham.

Buckingham and her friends came up with the baking business name, 'Donut Delight', years ago.

"I've just had that name for a while, and I thought it would be a good time to use it," she said.

Now, with the help of her parents, she's putting the name to good use and baking donuts to share with her community. And she's not pocketing the profits.

