91-year-old man beaten with rock while visiting wife’s grave at Calif. cemetery

Police are calling on the public to help catch a male suspect who allegedly attacked and robbed a 91-year-old man while he was visiting his wife’s grave.

Police say a 91-year-old man was visiting his wife's grave when he was struck from behind with a large rock at Mission City Memorial Park in Santa Clara, California. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Police say a 91-year-old man was struck from behind with a large rock the morning of Sept. 14 at Mission City Memorial Park in Santa Clara, California. The victim was visiting his wife’s grave when he was attacked.

“It’s something that he does, almost on a daily basis, fairly religiously. He even brings a lawn chair, sits by her side and spends some time there with her,” said Capt. Wahid Kazem with the Santa Clara Police.

Police say some of the man’s personal belongings were stolen during the attack.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

“This is an unprovoked and ruthless attack on one of the most vulnerable members of our society,” Kazem said. “It is completely unacceptable, and we are at the point where we're challenging the public to help us identify and locate the person responsible for this.”

Other visitors at the cemetery witnessed the attack and called 911. They helped police put together a composite sketch and suspect description.

The suspect is described as possibly Hispanic or Latino, between 35 and 50 years old, and about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has grey, slicked-back hair and a grey mustache. He was last seen riding a grey and black mountain bike.

Police say they don’t know if the attack was random or if the victim was targeted. However, the incident appears to have been isolated.

Copyright 2019 KGO, Santa Clara Police via CNN. All rights reserved.