911 dispatchers needed in Northern New York

911 dispatchers play a big role in keeping you safe in an emergency and there's a need for them in New York's North Country. Our Kelly O'Brien takes a closer look at what it takes.

They are the voices you hear in an emergency, connecting you to the help you need in seconds.

"It's a gratifying job, you're the first one that they talk to," said Larry Bashaw, an Essex County 911 dispatcher.

Dispatching is not a job for the faint of heart. You're dealing with emergencies in real-time, getting firefighters, police, state troopers, EMS or sheriff's department to where they need to be.

"You can send people out that are waiting whether their volunteer or paid, they're ready to go, they're running out the door," Bashaw said.

Last year, more than 70,000 calls came into Essex County 911 Dispatch Center.

"Living in a county like we do, a lot of the people that you may deal with may be friends, family... it's definitely tough," Bashaw said.

The dispatch center in Essex County is known as a combination dispatch center and one of the largest north of Albany. In it is not only dispatch for the county but also dispatch for New York State Police Troop B, covering multiple counties like Clinton, Essex, Franklin and all the way to St. Lawrence County.

"Each day is different, you might have similar complaints but almost always it's different from the same kind of complaint you took the day before, there's almost always something different about it," said Michelle Mannix, a communications specialist with the New York State Police.

The position requires hours of classroom training and hours of hands-on training in the center. That all can be provided, but those who do the job say it takes a certain kind of person.

"Somebody who has a lot of stamina," Mannix said.

"Open mind, you need to be focused, pay attention to detail," Bashaw said.

"Even though you might not have patience all the time, you can bring yourself back into a state of mind where you recuperate, you're calm and just move forward," Mannix said.

Both Essex County and New York State Police are looking for dispatchers. Applications need to be in by Nov. 25 for the job and the state test is in January. Click the links below for more information and requirements for the jobs.

Essex County

New York State Police