919 Tribute beer raises money for kids with cancer

We have an update to a story we first told you about this past fall.

14th Star Brewing is a veteran-owned brewery in St. Albans. We were there in November as they released a special can, the 919 Tribute, in honor of Mike Cram. It was his favorite beer.

Cram was a former Winooski police officer and Vermont soldier who rose to the ranks of sergeant major. He deployed to the Middle East and was sickened there by toxic burn pits. He later died from cancer.

Before Cram died, he and his wife, Pat, started the 919 Foundation, which helps send kids with cancer to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta.

Proceeds from the sales of the 919 beer went to the foundation.

14th Star CEO Andrea Gagner described why this cause stood out to them.

"It was really important for us to help Pat in her efforts in carrying on making sure that those kids who have cancer can go to summer camp and enjoy as much of a normal life as a kid who doesn't have cancer. So when she asked if it was something we would consider, it was a no-brainer for us," Gagner said.

Gagner says they sold out of the cans at the brewery in three weeks, donating about $1,000.

Others went to Winooski Beverage, which donated all the profits from their sales of it to the 919 Foundation, too, several hundred dollars.

Gagner says they will definitely do another canning run of it next year.