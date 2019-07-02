A 'Bold and Beautiful' surprise for North Country barbers

At the Plaza Barber Shop in Plattsburgh, you're in store for many things-- your favorite cut and countless laughs from this all-woman team.

"We're insane but we have a good time every day," barber Kristie Styles said.

But there is one rule.

"Blow dryers off, commercials only, please. It's very important. Customers, I'm sorry but quiet," barber Kelly Breen said.

From 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, these ladies entertain their other guests

"You all get sucked in because it is such a good show," Breen said.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has run on CBS since 1987 and stole the hearts of these barbers over the last five years.

"Kelly got us into it, it was Kelly," Styles said.

"It's all my fault," Breen agreed.

Even their patrons get into the Hollywood drama.

"They get a kick out of our reactions to it and most of them have wives that watch it or some kind of affiliation," Styles said.

Tuesday, these superfans we're surprised with something both bold and beautiful-- a care package styled with love from the cast members themselves.

"I mean this is super, super special," Breen said. "They actually personalized it to say my name, to all of us. It's really fantastic."

And a special gift from their favorite character, Wyatt Spencer.

"No disrespect to anyone else on the 'Bold and the Beautiful,'" Breen said.

Bringing a bond nearly 3,000 miles apart, just a little bit closer.

"We're going to hang it front and center, make a wall dedicated to the 'Bold and Beautiful,'" Breen said.

So what made dreams come true for the Plattsburgh Plaza Barber Shop ladies? A Plattsburgh connection to the "Bold and Beautiful." The CBS senior VP of the show is married to a Plattsburgh native. When he heard about these superfans, he knew he had to give back.