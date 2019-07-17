A Vermont company's key role in Apollo 11 mission

On Saturday the nation marks 50 years since the United States first put a man on the moon. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with a Vermont man who worked on some of the technology that went into space.

Tuesday the country marked the launch of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. But many Vermonters may not know that a Vermont company played a pivotal role. Simmonds Precision, now UTC Aerospace Systems, developed part of the system that helped get the astronauts there.

"Worked on Apollo missions. They all worked for NASA. You might as well say we were all NASA employees," said Dominique St. Pierre, who was in his mid 20s then and one of about 200 working in Vergennes on the project. They were contracted by NASA to develop the system that measured the propellant for the service and command modules. One part of a critical system.

"If the system was not working, they would probably get to the moon okay, but on the way back, if you didn't know how much fuel you had in the tank... you wouldn't know whether you were going to be able to make those mid-course corrections on the way back, because there's not a whole lot of extra fuel," St. Pierre said.

He says the Simmonds Precision team was dedicated to the mission. "People were so gung-ho on that program that you never had to beg them," St. Pierre said.

He was there at the Kennedy Space Center as an engineering representative on June 16, 1969, when Apollo 11 launched. Once the rocket cleared the tower, Houston took over and he headed home.

But St. Pierre says he got a special surprise shortly after -- a photo of all three astronauts. "Autographed by all three of them and dedicated to me. I received that in the mail while they were on their way traveling to the moon," he said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What was your reaction when you -- 50 years ago -- saw them land on the moon and take that step onto it?

Dominique St. Pierre: Oh, it was really something.

He's one of a few with an Apollo 11 launch team pin for his role in the mission. He might bring it out again on the anniversary of the lunar landing.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Are you going to wear that one on Saturday? Dominique St. Pierre: Yeah, maybe I'll wear a tie as well.

But as for going back to the moon, he says that was done 50 years ago. He'd like to see a mission to Mars instead.