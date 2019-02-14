A Vermont couple tie the knot at Walmart

A Vermont couple tied the knot at Walmart.

William and Joanne Sicely Boulanger met about one year ago, working in the Berlin Walmart.

"He is a true gentleman... hence the reason I fell in love with him so easily," said Boulanger.

Joanne says William recently joined the military and wanted to tie the knot before he left for training.

Right after their shift on Monday, the store turned its flower department into a wedding venue. Surrounded by co-workers, friends, and family, the couple said their I do's.

"It just worked out really good. Then they posted it and it got crazy," said Boulanger.

By Wednesday night, the video was seen by more than 20,000 people online, with nearly 200 comments.

"Seeing how many people watching it, it was just crazy. I was a little upset at first because of all of the hatred that was going on and the comments." said Boulanger. "But, I just pushed through it and we love each other. We are super happy and to have our friends from work, other friends, and family there was just amazing. We loved every moment from it."

The newlyweds say they plan on having a traditional wedding once William gets back from training in the fall.