A bloody good time

A Bloody Mary Competition is being held today at the Fairgrounds in Essex Junction. It's being put on by The New England Hemophilia Association.

Hemophilia is a rare disorder in which your blood doesn't clot normally because it lacks sufficient blood-clotting proteins. If you have hemophilia, you may bleed for a longer time after an injury than you would if your blood clotted normally.

Scott Fleishman caught up with Vince Cruz, a volunteer at the New England Hemophilia Association and one of many who have organized today's event.

Scott Fleishman: "Vince, good morning thanks for being here."

Vince Cruz: "Good morning Scott."

Scott Fleishman: "This event has a personal connection to you. Tell us about that."

Vince Cruz: "The New England Hemophilia Association has been with me since the diagnosis of my son since birth."

Scott Fleishman: "What has the association done for you?"

Vince Cruz: "They've educated us and enabled us to have a life that is fulfilling living with Hemophilia. It's a day to day thing. It's for life. There's no cure and NEHA has enabled us through education, through support, lead good lives."

Scott Fleishman: "So how did you get involved with this Bloody Mary Mary competition? It sounds pretty cool."

Vince Cruz: "As a volunteer for the New England Hemophilia Association, they've been running them in Providence, Rhode Island the past two years. As NEHA is trying to help people across New England, I was asked if I could help lead this event in the Colchester-Burlington area and I was glad to do it."

Scott Fleishman: "So what can people who buy a ticket and show up to the expo expect at the event?"

Vince Cruz: "Fun, fun fun. There's going to be thirteen vendors there, handing out Bloody Mary samples. The two categories are best Bloody Mary and best garnish and people who buy the tickets are the ones who vote. There's no judges. Everybody who tastes gets to vote. There's lots of prizes to raffle, a silent auction and there's going to be door prizes randomly given away to people in attendance, so it's going to be a real fun event."

Scott Fleishman: "Sounds great. So again, the event is today from 11 AM - 2 PM at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.

Tickets will then be available at the door for $35. We have more information on our website, WCAX.com. Thanks for being here. Good luck today."

Vince Cruz: "Thank you."