New boost to broadband

Broadband is getting a boost in Vermont.

About $220,000 in grant money is going to service providers to help increase internet speeds in 12 rural communities.

The Vermont Public Service Department says the funds will extend broadband to about 229 homes and businesses that were previously unserved or underserved. For this round of grants, the average cost to the program is under $1,000 per address, the lowest figure to date.

The department awarded $63,250 to ECFiber to bring fiber optic cable service to 49 homes and businesses in the towns of Tunbridge and Corinth. Consolidated Communications, Inc. received $44,498 to expand broadband to 37 homes and businesses in Barnet. Pear Networks and Kingdom Fiber received a grant of $85,000 to bring fiber optic cable service to 126 homes and businesses in Bloomfield, Brighton, Brunswick, Canaan, Ferdinand, Lemington, and Maidstone. MCFiber received $21,200 to extend fiber optic cable service to six locations in Underhill. Southern Vermont Cable received $5,636 to provide cable internet to 11 homes in Putney.

Since 2015, the state's Connectivity Initiative grant has provided over $2 million to Internet Service Providers.