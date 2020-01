A police chase ended with a man hiding in hay.

Police say they tried to stop Brandon Yandow, of Castleton, for not having a vehicle inspection sticker.

Yandow led police to a dead end street, that's when he fled on foot. After a two hour search, Yandow was found hiding in the hay of a nearby barn.

Police charged him with DUI. Yandow's license was already under criminal suspension and he has a prior DUI conviction.