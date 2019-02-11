A challenge to Vermont's new gun laws

Gun rights activists will be in court Tuesday, arguing the state's ban on high-capacity magazines violates Article 16 of the Vermont Constitution. That article provides the right to have a gun for self-defense.

The lawsuit was filed soon after Vermont's ban took effect last year.

Vermont law experts say it will be a tough fight to find the restriction unconstitutional.

"In some ways, this is a very difficult set of challenges for anyone seeking to overturn this law because, you know, this doesn't go in a new direction, this doesn't go in a direction that other states haven't," said Dan Richardson, a constitutional law expert.

If the Vermont Supreme Court finds the law constitutional, gun rights advocates could take their case to federal court.