A cure for rural health care?

Rural health care in America is struggling and we're seeing it in Vermont.

The Springfield Hospital just declared bankruptcy to restructure debt and remain open. The hospital lost $14 million over the past two years.

So a legislative committee is studying what could happen if one or more of the state's rural hospitals shut down.

Laura Pelosi represents long-term care facilities on the Rural Health Task Force. She spoke with our Avery Powell about the biggest challenges here and what's ahead. Watch the video for the full interview.