Farm Hopping in Chittenden County

Local farmers opened their fields and shops to the community on Saturday.

The Farm Hop was held at four locations in Shelburne and South Burlington on Saturday. It was an opportunity for local farmers and businesses to open their doors to their community.

The goal was to get people to discover the different types of agriculture that is grown in your backyard, and to connect people with the food that they eat. Farmers tell us it's a great day to teach and inspire.

“To me it's a joy to see people come out who may be afraid of a cow pie or don't know what an electric fence is, and why we do that and to just be able to show them,” said Corie Pierce of Bread and Butter Farm.

Some visiting say they were shocked to learn how close some of these farms are to the urban downtown's in our region.

“I was kind of surprised, I asked her where we were going and she said Dorset Street, just down the road, and I said where is there a farm in South Burlington?” said Joe Harris of South Burlington.

Those who visited each site had a chance to win gifts from the local businesses.