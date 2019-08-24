A decade of dedication

Veterans Place is celebrating 10 years on August 24.

The non-profit provides transitional housing and support services for homeless veterans in Vermont. The facility has 26-beds in a substance-free, housing program, located in Northfield.

To mark the milestone, the organization is hosting a community-wide celebration on the Norwich University Crescent from 3 to 8 PM. The event includes local musical talent like Jamie Lee Thurston, food trucks and microbreweries. This event is a way to thank the community and businesses for supporting the Veteran residents.