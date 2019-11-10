Last year, we took a trip to the Wayside Restaurant in Berlin. The Wayside was celebrating 100 years of business on the Barre-Montpelier Road. Now, a staple of the Wayside has received a delicious honor from a popular cable network.

The Food Network recently named Wayside Restaurant's Maple Cream Pie, as the official Iconic Pie for Vermont. The Maple Cream is a not too sweet, custard-like pie, lightly laced with Vermont dark maple syrup. Slices served in the restaurant are topped with a dollop of real whipped cream. The recipe dates back decades and hasn't been changed over the years. During maple season, the Wayside Restaurant sells about twenty Maple Cream pies a week.

Amy Lee is a baker at the restaurant, she said, "We're all extremely excited. It's an honor to be chosen out of this entire state. A lot of people that come in, especially out of staters say, 'what is your most favorite here,' and that's what we usually say, our maple cream, and they always buy it, and when they come back next year, they say, 'I need another one.'"

The Food Network has identified pies in each of the fifty states that are worthy to taste.