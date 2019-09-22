A dozen spice overdoses in a few hours in Manchester

Manchester firefighters say they were overwhelmed with calls for overdoses this weekend, many involving the synthetic marijuana product known as spice.

District Chief Henry Martineau told WMUR-TV that the first calls started coming in around 8 a.m. Saturday, and the number increased to a dozen in just a few hours. He says such calls are spreading the department thin.

Several of the overdoses happened at the New Horizons Shelter. An official there says spice has recently become a problem at the shelter. Chief Strategy Officer Cathy Khun thanked police and emergency responders, and said it will take multiple partners to tackle what she called a public health crisis.

