Thunder Road driver gets on track with a new kidney

In early April, Channel 3 introduced you to Cameron Ouelette, a racer at Thunder Road. Ouelette's kidneys had stopped working and he was told he would need a transplant at 23 years old.

Two weeks ago, Cameron found a kidney donor match. Friday night, he met that donor for the first time.

Swanton's Amanda Conger just finished up her junior year at St. Anselm College. She had an internship at Thunder Road last Summer. It was through the racing community that she learned about Ouelette's situation and wanted to help.

Their surgeries are scheduled for Tuesday.