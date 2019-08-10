A four generation Vermont family celebrates a milestone anniversary

Four generations of a family born and bred in Vermont come together in Richmond for a special celebration.

"It's just amazing. I would never have thought 70 years ago that it would turn out like this," said Charlotte Moultroup.

Charlotte and Henry Moultroup met each other at Richmond High School in the 1940s. Henry says he knew he wanted to marry Charlotte the moment he laid eyes on her.

"We only had five sons, 17 grandchildren, but the great grands have kind of sprouted," Charlotte said.

23 great-grandchildren, who all live in Vermont.

"My family is kind and sweet. [My favorite part about Saturday was] that we all get to spend today as a family and that we also get to be together, too," said great-granddaughter Zoe Kinsey.

A 70th wedding anniversary brought the family together, but the Moultroups are never very far from one another. The five sons grew up on the same dairy farm in Richmond as their mother did, and never left. They each built houses on the land, and raised families of their own.

"We all live less than a mile from each other," said Terry Moultroup.

The area is known as Moultroup Valley.

"How many members of the family do we have on the farm now? Is it 28 or 29? Lost count." said David Moultroup.

A true Vermont family built on a foundation of love and commitment.

"It's been a good life. That's all we can ask for," said Charlotte.

The family says they aren't leaving Vermont any time soon. The farm will get passed down to the next generation of Moultroups, and the next generation after that.