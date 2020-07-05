A 'just ducky' fundraiser

We've heard about all types of different fundraisers to benefit folks struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one idea from a family in Northfield was just ducky.

During one of his walks with his grandmother at the family camp in East Ryegate, 9 year old Lance Perrigo passed a stream and beleived it would be the perfect place for a rubber duck race.

"I thought it was an awesome idea," says Kennedy Perrigo, Lance's older sister. "I was really excited to do it and I was really happy that they came up with that idea."

The race would raise money for their local food shelf.

A goal was set for 500 dollars. Within the first two days, all 100 ducks they ordered were sold. They ended up ordering and selling 100 more.

"I felt happy that people would actually want to buy ducks," says Lance.

The race took place over Memorial Day Weekend. The top three winners receiving homemade Vermont themed prizes.

"It was really cool to see all the colors come down the stream," says Kennedy.

What's also cool, Kennedy and Lance presenting a check of $1,200.

Not a bad result for a project just floated out there.