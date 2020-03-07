A look at Speidel's special Senior Night

Before the UVM men's basketball team takes the court on Saturday against Maine in the first round of the America East Tournament, we thought it would be fitting to take one more look back at a special Tuesday night at Patrick Gym.

Senior Josh Speidel was honored in a now-viral moment.

Scott Fleishman was the first local TV reporter to break the story that the former top recruit would be getting his moment in the spotlight.

He put together this look at Senior night through the eyes of Josh, his coaches and his mother, Lisa.

