A look at results from Town Meeting Day

The results of Town Meeting Day are still rolling in, but some big issues have been decided.

Burlington:

Queen City residents voted for the sixth straight year to approve the school budget. 72 percent said yes to the nearly 92 million dollar budget, which leads to an expected property tax increase of more than seven percent.

They also voted to increase the public safety tax. 78 percent said yes to funding the city's third ambulance and to hiring nine new firefighters.

And finally they voted to increase the housing trust fund tax. 69 percent said yes to the city's largest source of municipal funding for affordable housing.

Burlington's City Council now has three new councilors.

Zoraya Hightower, a Progressive from Ward 1 ousted longtime councilor Sharon Bushor.

Jane Stromberg, also a Progressive, but from Ward 8, ousted Adam Roof.

And Sarah Carpenter, a Democrat took Ward 4. A write-in campaign for Kurt Wright did not succeed.

Now city council has a progressive majority.

South Burlington:

South Burlington voters approved a city budget but rejected the school districts more than $55 million budget.

Voters approved a more than $57 million city budget, more than $16 million of which will be raised by property taxes. Out of more than 8,000 voters, the school district's more than $55 million budget was rejected with more than 4,500 votes. Voters did opt to make drinking water improvements.

Voters also rejected a plan to build a new middle and high school.

Essex:

In Essex, voters want to change how their selectboard members are picked. Residents voted in favor of a charter change. It calls for six selectboard members and three from the village or the Junction, and three from the town outside the village. Right now there are five at-large selectboard members.

The legislature needs to sign off on that charter change for it to take effect.

Winooski:

In Winooski, voters decided to pass a bond to improve their public drinking water system. 85 percent of the town voted yes, while 15 percent voted no. The bond will cost $3.5 million.

St. Albans City:

The one percent local option tax passed in St. Albans City with 876 votes in favor. The money will go into building a year-round swimming pool, if the town approves as well. It's the first time the city and town would own something jointly.

Northeast Kingdom Community Broadband:

27 towns voted on whether to form a communication union district and all 27 towns in the Northeast Kingdom voted yes. It allows those towns to apply for grants to fund the costly infrastructure it would take to bring high speed internet to the area.

Harwood Union Unified School District:

Teacher layoffs could be coming in Washington County, after residents reject a school budget. The Harwood Union Unified School District put a $40 million school budget before voters. It's one of the recently merged school districts under Act 46. About 3,000 voted against and about 2200 voted for.

Brattleboro:

Voters in Brattleboro voted to not change to a mayoral manager. They will keep their town manager system.

Fair Haven:

The votes will be counted Wednesday morning for the pet election for mayor in Fair Haven. Eight eighth graders will count about 350 ballots. The current Mayor, goat Mara Lincoln is running again, but this year, Fair Haven's Police K-9, Sammy and Murfee from Caring Canines are also on the ballot.

They do it to raise money for a new playground at the grade school and to get kids interested in voting.