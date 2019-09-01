A new challenge for ALS research

This simple act to raise awareness and funding for ALS went viral five years ago. It was started by the family of Pete Frates.

Frates is a former College and pro baseball player who was diagnosed with ALS in March of 2012, at the age of 27.

115 million dollars was raised during an 8 week period of the ice bucket challenge in 2014. The ALS research budget tripled thanks to it.

ALS is a progressive neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

Shawna Zechman from the ALS Association Northern New England Chapter came to our studio to talk about a new fundraiser that could go viral.