A pesky pest welcomed in Washington County

Music, food, and even a parade... all dedicated to something we'd normally swat at. A family friendly festival that filled the green in Adamant. For 17 years this community has honored the bug that drives them crazy.

"We like to call it celebrating the bug we love to hate," said organizer Karen Kane, "they come out in swarms, some people can't even go out in their gardens."

The village that only has five roads. But it's filled with streams and running water. That makes it a perfect nest for the pest.

"They are that bad, we are surrounded by running water," said Kane.

Some people protected themselves with nets or their hands. But others embraced the black fly by dressing up.

"The black flies are in full force and we are happy to have them... it is the only day we are happy to have them," said Adamant resident Ruth Coppersmith.

Sister Diane Fontana and Linda Aschnewitz of Barre say, "I wouldn't say bad because this is where they are suppose to be. It is their festival, they are definitely a colony."

Some visitors even fly in from out of state to see what the buzz is all about.

"The goggles help with the flies. I look like a fly and they leave me alone," said Leslie Stone of Indiana.

Asking around everyone, no matter their age, agrees... they are annoying.

"I do not like the black flies, they are bad," said 7-year-old Katelyn Sibly, "they bite you and then it makes a bump and it itches."

All the money from the event goes to the Adamant Co-Op, the heart of the village that embraces the bug that like it or not, is part of life here.