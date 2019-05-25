A place to meat

The Enosburg Meat Market on Bismark Street was a staple in the community since the 1940's. However, six years ago the shop was destroyed by a fire, which started in the apartment above.

It sat there untouched until Travis and Kim Ryan purchased the property last year. They had to completely gut the building and start from scratch, but this weekend, the Meat Market is ready for its grand reopening.

"We couldn't have done it without our vendors, the contractors, the community," Kim Ryan said. "It's just been a wonderful experience and we're excited to be to this point."

Additions to the meat market include a full service deli counter, a breakfast bar and state of the art butcher station.

"There really is no place like this in the area, so people are really happy to have some good fresh, wholesome food, local to buy from and it's just been wonderful the support we've had," Kim Ryan said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was scheduled to take place outside the Enosburg Meat Market at 11 a.m.Saturday.