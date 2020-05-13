'A pretty scary thing': Kid illness tied to virus worries NY

A 9-year-old boy in an upstate New York region with relatively few cases of coronavirus is recovering from a rare inflammatory syndrome thought to be related to the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a media briefing in Watertown at 11:30 a.m. to provide the latest coronavirus updates. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday that the state is now investigating about 100 cases of the Kawasaki disease-like syndrome. Three children have died. Cuomo is advising all hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children presenting with symptoms of the syndrome that affects blood vessels and organs.

