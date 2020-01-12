"A sad day for Barre": Fire rips through granite shed

Multiple crews spent hours working to contain a fire in Barre City that destroyed a functioning granite shed.

It happened at the La Crosse Memorials building on Boynton Street.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the building is unoccupied in the winter months, and no major injuries were reported.

Power was shut down for dozens in the area, and water pressure was reduced, and may have been discolored due to the volume of water being used by hoses.

"This is a very serious fire. [It's a] sad day for Barre. [The building is] probably greater than one hundred years old, so it has had granite manufacturing in it for all that time. Granite dust can be very explosive so it is difficult to put a fire out in it, as well as the fact that it had old timbers. The heritage of Barre, is in the granite industry and these are very important structures to that industry so it is like a death in the family when we have a fire in this type of a building here," said Barre City Fire Chief Doug Brent.

WCAX News returned to the scene on Sunday, and spoke with City Leaders about the fire, and the impact on the community. We will have more starting at 6:30 on the Channel 3 News.

