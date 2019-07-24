A safe space for those in recovery in the North Country

Dealing with addiction is difficult. Staying clean is even more complex. A new initiative in the North Country aims to help those in recovery and those without a place to call home. Our Kelly O'Brien toured the facility and met the people living there.

"I'm sick of burying friends of mine," said Mike Carpenter of the MHAB Life Skills Campus.

It's a feeling shared by many in drug recovery and those who know someone dealing with substance abuse. It's a problem nationwide but also close to home.

"There are multiple paths to recovery and everyone can have a different path," said Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez, the commissioner of the New York Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.

Gonzalez-Sanchez said that in the last year, 32,000 New Yorkers checked themselves into some kind of recovery clinic. Meet three of them:

"I'm an opiate and crack cocaine addict," Alicia Schnelly said.

"Very heavy cocaine and alcoholic," Jay Hinman said.

"My addiction or addictions impacted every area of my life," Kyle Mulverhill said.

These three in recovery are all from different places and have different backgrounds but they do have something in common. They all live at the MHAB Life Skills Campus and utilize the Champlain Valley Family Center All Ways Recovery Center in Plattsburgh.

In just under one year, nearly $600,000 in state grants and more than 30 agencies banded together to turn this dream into a reality.

"Enough is enough. This is what we're going to do, we are going to be a part of the solution and make sure that the world is different," Carpenter said.

On the campus-- three old dormitories from Clinton Community College. There are 70 rooms per building, currently, 90 of them are filled. They are home to those who were homeless in Clinton County and those in recovery from substance abuse looking for a safe place to stay clean.

"Not being around people that are using importantly, primarily, that's so important to me," Mulverhill said.

The goal is to give those living on campus the tools they need to succeed, whether that be with peer counseling, job searches, mental health help-- the works.

"I think it was just god's grace he wanted me here because I'm seven months clean," Schnelly said.

It's giving these survivors another shot.

"Puts me closer to my family and puts me closer to the goals I have set in life," Mulverhill said.

"Was a hopeless, miserable, suicidal with no will to live, now I feel that I have a purpose," Hinman said.

To live a life they thought they had lost.

"Being here I've gotten my mom back, my brothers," Schnelly said. "I can't ask for more than that."