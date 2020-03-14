A sit down with DNC Chair Howard Dean about Sanders' path forward

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are set to debate health care on Sunday.

It will be a tough road for Sanders to win the nomination - he performed poorly on the last two Super Tuesdays and is now behind in the delegate count.

Roger Garrity spoke with former Vermont Governor and DNC Chair Howard Dean about Sanders' chances and why Dean doesn't think the campaign matters much anymore.

Garrity: Governor Dean, thank you for being with us today. Obviously the coronavirus has gotten most of the headlines of late, but we are in a really critical juncture of the presidential campaign and we have been closely watching Bernie Sanders. Is he at the end of the road?

Dean: I mean that's up to him. He's going to decide when he's at end of the road. I have to say that I think he's done a great job this week. Um, he doesn't want to give up. I totally get that. If I said, in an interview this week, that if I were him I'd be doing exactly the same thing, but there's a lot more positive tone in his voice. He's made it clear that he is going to support Joe Biden and what he wants. An exchange is something that I hope he gets. Cause I, I'm, you know, job wise, a little more conservative than I am and I want the, I want, if he's going to leave, which I mean, if this continues, he's obviously is, I want his platform, a lot of pieces of his platform to be adopted.

Garrity: Is that the key in the debate this Sunday?

Dean: I don't know. I mean I think, my guess is the burning will try to win this. He's not given up on winning and that he's going to do it by contrast in his record with Joe's, which is pretty different.

Garrity: Was he not able to change people's minds from 2016 to 2020 about electability?

Dean: I don't know the answer to that. This is not how I expected this to turn out. If you'd asked me, the day after the Nevada primary, I'd have said Bernie Sanders would be the nominee. And, I don't know. The only theory that I have is the voters are tired of this. And when the voters as they became in my race just before Iowa, when the voters are tired, cause I was the insurgent, I was basically running against the democratic party, even though I realize it at the time. I mean they'd all voted for the war, they'd all voted for Bush's tax cuts and I don't get sick. I'm tired of having only one party in the country, which is not so different than Bernie. He's to my left. But his views realize it at the time that they'd all voted bout establishment is not that different than mine, but Bush's tax cuts and I don't get sick. I'm tired of having only one party in the country, which is not so different.

Garrity: How much will the coronavirus crisis affect the campaign from here on?

Dean: I think it's much too early to tell. And clearly they're not going to be, despite Trump's wish to have his own rallies, no matter what happens and whatever the medical well advises, clearly the campaigns are going to be different. I don't think they matter that much anymore because once the decision was about the primary gets made, this is such a partisan environment that people aren't gonna. They're not going to be many people that switch back and forth between Trump and know our nominee.