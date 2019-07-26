A sneak peek at the hot toys hitting stores this fall

The holiday shopping season may seem like it's months away, but toymakers, distributors and especially social media influencers are picking their favorite toys now.

Some of the hottest items hitting stores this fall were on display at a popular toy event in New York City.

Pop Pops Snotz is expected to be a hit this year - but if you're not into splattering slime, the Sweet Suite toy event offered plenty of alternatives. There was Baby Shark, Juno dolls, a new high-tech Pictionary and the PJ Masks.

There's also a growing number of toys straight from YouTube influencers themselves, like Ryan ToysReview. The second-grader has more than 20 million subscribers who have been watching him unbox and play with toys for years.

"Kids are really plugged into YouTube. That's where they're getting their content, and so that's where we wanna make sure you can see all these amazing toys, as well," said Marissa DiBartolo, the editor-in-chief at the Toy Insider.

Another YouTube channel hit-- the Tic Tac Toy Family-- is launching toys for the first time this year. The family produces skits for nearly three million subscribers.

"These are XOXO Friends," said Lucy Maxwell of the Tic Tac Toy Family. "There are 24 baby animals that you can collect."

But not all influencers have products to peddle. Lindalee Rose, 11, has been coming to events like this since she was 4, reviewing toys for her YouTube channel.

The brands hope this interactive toy preview will "influence" the influencers and help drive holiday sales.