A survivor's story

Henia Lewin will be speaking in Burlington Sunday afternoon, just a few days after Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"It's just the idea of why I'm so popular," Lewin said.

Lewin taught Hebrew and Yiddish at UVM while raising her family in Vermont. Today, Henia lives in the Springfield, Mass. area, but she often makes trips back north. In her visits, Henia uses her story as a Holocaust Survivor to speak a language of tolerance. She was smuggled out of Lithuania in a suitcase at three-and-a-half years old.

"What I stress is for the kids not to be bystanders," Lewin said.

She has been more active speaking to students over the last couple of years, because of hate and discrimination incidents around the country. That includes a shooting at a San Diego Synagogue last weekend.

"You can imagine that I have nightmares and they bring back those memories," Lewin said to a group of Hebrew school students in Stowe on Wednesday. "If you hear people being bullied, stop the people from bullying."

Lewin will be at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue on North Prospect Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.. She'll be talking about preserving Yiddish language in Literature. The event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted.