Tased man claims excessive force by St. Albans cops

Bodycam video of a St. Albans Police officer tazing a suspect in a bike theft last February are at the heart of an excessive force case against the department.

After an internal investigation of the officer involved, Corporal Mark Schwartz, he was exonerated. The ACLU says the agency's response, coupled with other recent cases of alleged police abuse, shows that St. Albans has a systemic problem of using excessive force.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Derek Brouwer, who wrote about the case in this week's issue.

