A version of Zuckerberg’s ‘sleep box’ - coming to a store near you?

It’s just one entrepreneur helping another entrepreneur. But when one of those guys is Mark Zuckerberg, then it’s likely you’ve got a big win on your hands.

The “Zucklight” is a spinoff of something Mark Zuckerberg built called the “Sleep Box.” He made it for his wife to put on the table by their bed.

A soft light would turn on between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m. when it was time to get their kids up.

He said he had friends who wanted one, too, so in April, he posted his creation on his other creation, Facebook, saying “in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people.”

Well, Greg Hovannisyan did just that. He and a team of engineers and builders developed a prototype for Zuckerberg’s “Sleep Box” and launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise the money to start making them.

In a little more than a month, and with 27 days left, Hovannisyan already raised more than $100,000. His goal was just $5,000.

The Zucklight has a few more bells and whistles than Zuckerberg’s invention, with three versions ranging in price from $60 to $100, unless you get in on early-bird prices.

Considering they haven’t even been built yet, there’s no word on when you’ll be able to buy your own Zucklight.

