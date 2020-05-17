A visit from Granny

For the last two months, one woman has been the face of an entire Vermont elementary school.

Her commitment to the kids during the pandemic has got many of them excited to see their granny.

At Twin Valley elementary School, everyone knows long time paraeducator, Julie Moore.

"Julie is our number one go to person. If there's anything that needs to get done in this school, Julie will volunteer," says school principal Rebecca Fillion.

The same goes for when things need to get done outside of school. Since COVID-19 forced closures in Vermont, Julie has taken her far reaching impact on children either farther, volunteering to deliver school supplies to all of the schools students each week.

She spends a full day just organizing the supplies to see what's going where. Thursdays and Fridays are spent in the car. Julie and her assistant, Liz Inderieden make more than 100 stops, in three towns, over the two days.

About three years ago, a first grader started calling Julie, "Granny Moore." The other teachers were appalled. They thought that was a demeaning nickname, but from the very start Julie embraced it, thinking it was more endearing than insulting.

"Here at Twin Valley, our number one objective is relationships and connection and that is something that Julie honors above everything. So, the title Granny Moore is perfect. It's all about that love and relationship," says Fillion.

"I'm the type that likes to keep busy, so it really helps me to see their faces and to wave to me or just holler, 'Thank you Granny Moore,'" says Moore.

With each knock on the door and wave from a distance, Julie Moore proves, even when days don't look look as bright as this one, you can always count on Granny.