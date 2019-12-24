A white Christmas for northern New England? Barely

Despite significant snowfall earlier this month, parts of northern New England are barely seeing a white Christmas.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, compiled a list of the years with the highest amounts of melted snowfall before Christmas. For Concord, New Hampshire, the top year was 1996, when nearly 20 inches of snow melted away before the holiday. In Portland, Maine, the top year was 2003, when a full 2 feet of snow disappeared. Concord has seen just under 14 inches of snow so far this season, and by Tuesday, only about an inch remained.

