A woman says a vet put her dog to sleep by mistake

A woman said a veterinarian mixup cost her dog her life.

Ziggy was put down in a case of mistaken identity. The veterinarian's office called the wrong pet parent. (Source: Amanda Martinez/KUTV/CNN)

When Ziggy started having breathing problems and difficulty keeping food down, Andrea Martinez acted quickly.

“It kind of scared us, and so we took him to the vet around 9 p.m.,” she said.

They went to a Davis County animal hospital and learned he’d need surgery, a bit pricey, but Ziggy is part of the family, she said.

“He was our baby. It was daughters best friend, my dog’s best friend. It was ours. Money wasn’t an issue,” she said.

They left Ziggy and say they were told they’d get a call after surgery later that night. It came at 2:30 in the morning. Ziggy didn’t make it.

“He kept beating around the bush about it, but he was saying it like I should’ve known,” Martinez said.

Groggy and confused, Martinez said she was put on hold.

"Then he got back on there, and he apologized and said, “I’m so sorry that this happened. We got confused and ended up calling another dog’s mom,'” Martinez said.

As she understands it, they got permission to put her dog down - from the other Ziggy’s owner.

“They were still in the middle of surgery when they called the other person asking, ‘It’s going to be more expensive. It’s going to be a more extended surgery. Do you want to continue it or do you want to let him go?’ They chose to let him go,” Martinez said.

Ziggy was in bad shape, and its hard to say what his life would’ve been like if the vet had been given approval to keep trying.

“I just wish we wouldve had the say, I wish we wouldve been able to say we tried everything that we could have,” Martinez said.

The vet has been very apologetic, she said, waiving their bill and giving them a nice urn a plaque and a Christmas ornament with Ziggy’s paw print.

“She said there is no making it right, but this is what we can do to show that they are sorry," Martinez said.

The veterinarian hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

