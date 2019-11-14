AAA: Drivers besieged by dead car batteries

Northern New England drivers have been besieged by dead car batteries this week as temperatures have plummeted.

AAA Northern New England says it responded to nearly 3,000 calls for help in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont on Wednesday. That was a 50% increase from the previous Wednesday. AAA spokesman Patrick Moody says much of the increase had to do with the cold.

Moody says about 40% of the calls were related to battery failures, as members needed jumpstarts or complete replacements of batteries. He says the trend is similar on Thursday, but call volume has ticked down a notch because temperatures aren’t quite as severe in some areas.

Record low daily temperatures were set earlier this week in Burlington, Vermont, and Augusta, Maine.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

