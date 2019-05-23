AAA expects busiest Memorial Day Weekend on the roads in years

Tens of millions of Americans will celebrate this Memorial Day Weekend away from home. AAA expects this year to be one of the busiest ever for holiday travelers.

Genesis Sol filled up her tank before hitting the road to Anaheim to spend the holiday weekend with her family.

"It's definitely a drive and with traffic, it's like easily a two-to-three-hour trip sometimes," Sol said.

Sol is one of the nearly 43 million Americans expected to travel over the Memorial Day Weekend, the highest number for the holiday since 2005.

According to AAA, the vast majority of travelers-- more than 37 million-- will take to the roads, driving at least 50 miles from home.

"We're continuing to hear consumer confidence is increasing, also economic growth is looking positive and that's really prompting a lot of people to plan trips for Memorial Day," said Doug Shupe of AAA.

AAA says high fuel costs aren't keeping people home, even though gas prices have gone up more than 30 cents in the last two months."

"These long holiday weekends are times of the year when people will prioritize their money going toward travel so they can spend that quality time with their friends and family," Shupe said.

With so many travelers on the road, drivers should prepare for congested commutes. AAA expects Thursday and Friday will be the busiest days, with most drivers hitting the highways in the late afternoon. In some cities like New York and Washington, D.C., average delay times could triple.

Sol said she's ready for a sluggish drive.

"Lots of audiobooks and if that's not enough, then music. I mean, really it's just a rotating playlist of please keep me entertained!" she said.

Sol said a crowded commute is a small price to pay for a long holiday escape.