AAA study: Electric cars don't like winter

Michael Sperling has been driving his electric Nissan Leaf for six years.

In warmer months, he gets about 80-90 miles on a full charge. But when the temperature drops, his car's range does, too.

"When we had that big cold snap, I probably only got 40-50 miles if I really pushed it. Luckily, that's still plenty for me on my daily commute, but it's definitely something you have to watch out for," Sperling said.

The Leaf is one of five electric vehicles tested by AAA to see how bitter cold temperatures affect driving range. Researchers simulated cold conditions at a facility in Los Angeles, then ran each of the cars multiple times on a vehicle treadmill.

They found the driving range dropped about 12 percent on average in 20-degree temperatures. And the driving range fell 41 percent when the heater was on because it pulls energy from the batter.

"It is very significant, and could cause a driver to be stuck in a situation where they cannot recharge," said Megan McKernan of the AAA Automotive Research Center.

Cold weather isn't the only issue; AAA says when temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher, the driving range of electric vehicles drops by up to 17 percent when the car's air conditioning is on.

Sperling has never had a problem in hot or cold weather.

"My normal commute is only 20-30 miles, so I have plenty left over," he said.

And he says any concern about the electric car's range is outweighed by the benefits, like never getting an oil change or having to fill up with gas.

Newer electric cars now have a range of about 300 miles in normal weather.

AAA says both automakers and battery manufacturers are aware of how temperatures can affect the performance of these vehicles and are working to make improvements.