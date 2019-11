A.C. Moore stores across the U.S. are closing and a couple dozen are being picked up by Michael's.

File Photo

145 of the arts and craft stores are shutting down.

The chief executive officer says it's become too difficult to compete on a national level.

Up to 40 store locations are being taken over by Michael's.

Here at home, we have an A.C. Moore in Williston. It's unclear what's happening to that location.