ACLU calls sharing names of virus patients 'alarming'

The New Hampshire chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is raising concerns about the state providing first responders with the names of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State officials say the release is permitted under a provision of the federal health privacy law that allows information to be disclosed for the greater benefit of protecting public health. The information is the minimum necessary to allow first responders to limit their potential exposure to the virus.

Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU, said it is alarming that private medical information is being shared without people’s consent.

