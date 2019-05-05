ACLU says Saturday's Border Patrol checkpoint violated rights

An update regarding Saturday's immigration check point that was set up in South Hero. This was the first one held in a decade just miles from the Canadian border.

Now, the ACLU says these checkpoints are intrusive, unnecessary and violate people's rights. Under federal law Border Patrol is permitted to set up checkpoints within 100 miles of international borders.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy and Representative Peter Welch have introduced legislation that would limit where CBP can conduct these sorts of checkpoints to within 10 miles of borders.

Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents agents used dogs in this most recent search, but no arrests or seizures were made on Saturday.