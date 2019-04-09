ACLU suing Burlington over no-trespass ordinance

A lawsuit targets the city of Burlington over its enforcement of behavior in City Hall Park.

We tracked data from the last several years. On average, police are called to 200-300 incidents in the park each year. Those resulted in anywhere from a dozen to several dozen arrests.

Plenty of you have complained to us that you feel unsafe in the park because of repeated incidents. Police say there is a city ordinance that helps keep repeat troublemakers out. It's called a no-trespass warning and it can be issued after someone has broken the law in the park, banning them from the park for a certain amount of time.

But is it unconstitutional? Our Cat Viglienzoni found out why the city is now being sued over it.

Just steps from Burlington's major tourist attraction, Church Street, City Hall Park is a gathering place for many of the city's homeless.

"Us people that really love this place belong here," Christine Harris said.

Christine Harris and Carl McMahon talked to WCAX News about what the park means for them. Both are homeless. This is their gathering place.

"This is our place to meet," Harris said.

But they also admit to drinking there, which is against city law. Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo says the complaints they get are often more serious.

"Sexual harassment, public drunkenness, urination," del Pozo said.

The chief says the city reserves the right to make sure people feel safe in the park. And the no-trespass ordinance helps them keep repeat offenders from continually harassing others.

"Just because the space is public, doesn't mean it's a free-for-all," del Pozo said. "People who show persistently that they can't cooperate in public spaces, that they're just known for making bad decisions, we retain the right to exclude those people from the spaces."

But the Vermont ACLU disagrees and is suing the city over their ordinance. The lawsuit stems from an arrest in 2015. Jason Ploof was arrested in July 2015 for being too near the fountain in City Hall Park. He'd already received two trespass warnings from the city for having open containers in the park, which isn't legal. But the ACLU says arresting him and jailing him went too far.

"We all have a right to be there," said Jay Diaz, an ACLU lawyer.

Diaz says it centers on the First Amendment right of assembly which guarantees people a right to congregate in public spaces. It's a right that can't be taken away without due process which is what the ACLU says is happening here.

"In this case, the city provides no process whatsoever," Diaz said. "We have to have a neutral body to review these situations. We have to give people an opportunity to challenge those no-trespass orders."

He says they asked the city to amend the policy. When the city didn't, they sued. But the chief says Burlington is looking into changes.

"The city is investigating and looking at the need to alter our procedures to make sure that we have good due process," del Pozo said.

A judge last month ruled the case against the city could move forward.