A.G. Donovan talks LGBTQ rights in Vermont

State leaders and Burlingtonians spent the afternoon reflecting on the growth of LGBTQ rights and protections in Vermont and discussing ways to advance them.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson joined in on the panel discussion called “Stonewall at 50.”

They highlighted the strides Vermont has made toward LBGTQ equality in the past 50 years, such as banning gender identity discrimination in 2007, banning conversion therapy for kids in 2016 and offering a third gender option on drivers licenses this year.

Donovan said Vermont is fortunate to have so many leaders in the state - and he vowed to continue advocating for LBGTQ rights.

"It's clear in my opinion that when the federal government is trying to strip away and walk back peoples civil rights, it is incumbent on the states to step up and protect and promote the civil rights of everybody," Donovan said.

Donovan also condemned President trump’s proposal to ban transgender people from serving in the military. He said there’s “no explanation besides hate and discrimination.”

The group also talked about how to affirm federal workplace non discrimination protections and fair housing for LGBTQ individuals.